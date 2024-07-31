Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe Buy New House In Denmark, To Move There After Olympics: 'Cannot Stay At One Place For Long'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, has revealed that she and her husband Mathias Boe have purchased a new house in Denmark. Mathias is a former badminton player from Denmark. Currently, he is the men's doubles coach for India's national badminton team.

During one of her latest interviews, Taapsee revealed that her 'Grah Pravesh' will happen at their Denmark house. The actress tied the knot with Mathias in an intimate ceremony in March 2024. Taapsee also revealed that her husband is planning to spend most of his time in Denmark after Olympics 2024.

In an interview with Fever FM, Taapsee said that she will try to spend summers in Denmark as she believes that shooting in India becomes difficult during summer and rainy seasons.

"We have taken up a house in Denmark. We are going to keep hopping both ways, and both of us cannot stay at one place for long because him being a sports person and me being an actor, we have never spent months and months at the same place," Taapsee said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee is currently busy with the promotions of her two upcoming films. She will be next seen in the second installment of her hit movie, Haseen Dillruba, in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill and Sunny Kaushal. The film will stream on an OTT platform from August 9.

Taapsee also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan and Vaani Kapoor in her kitty. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15.