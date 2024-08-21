'If You Shout At Me, I Will Not Take': Taapsee Pannu On Her Tiff With Paparazzi

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, few actresses have navigated the terrain as boldly and candidly as Taapsee Pannu. Known for her impressive range and dedication to her craft, Taapsee is not only a celebrated performer but also an outspoken advocate for personal boundaries and respect.

In a recent candid conversation with ANI, Taapsee Pannu shed light on the challenging aspects of being a public figure in the age of rampant trolling and invasive paparazzi. "I think I have chosen a life which unfortunately I got to know very late that kuch karo na karo, troll to tum hoge hi," Taapsee confessed, reflecting on the inevitability of online criticism.

"So, I think this trolling has come into all of our lives lately. And I feel ki kuch relevant hu mai tabhi to troll ho rahi hu," the actor said , emphasizing that being trolled signifies her relevance in today's digital landscape.

The actress also touched on the transient nature of trolling, noting that online attacks often flare up around a single post or tweet but quickly fade as public attention shifts.

"People are spending time in negativity on you. I would be like, okay, I'm worth their time in some way," said Taapsee.

Taapsee believes that despite the harshness of today's trolls they lack the power to destroy careers as it did in earlier times when critics could significantly influence an actor's trajectory. "No, they cannot. No, they cannot. Otherwise, mai to yha pe pakka nhi hoti (I wouldn't be here. I swear.)," she said.

The 'Pink' actor was particularly outspoken about her interactions with the paparazzi, stating, "I have a very clear logic of the fact that I'm a public figure, not public property. There's a very, very big difference between the two." She firmly asserted her right to personal space, highlighting that undue invasion by photographers crosses the line.

"If you shout at me, I will not take it. If you jump on me and pounce on me and physically come too close to me, that's not acceptable," Taapsee said.

The discussion took a personal turn as Taapsee shared her frustration with the media's obsession with negative narratives."You know, that's exciting. Arey kya bola, kya kiya. You know, that's exciting," she said, addressing how negative moments generate more buzz than positive interactions.

She expressed her disappointment with how negativity sells and acknowledged that it plays a significant role in clickbait.

Despite these challenges, Taapsee remains focused on her craft. "I'm working really hard. I'm giving my sweat and blood to every film," she said passionately. "If you think I did something good, then please come and watch it." She also talked about how her commitment to her work shines through in the support she receives from critics, even when a film does not achieve commercial success.

"It's not like I know many of them personally for them to know the hard work I'm putting in. I guess my honesty towards my work speaks on camera. They probably felt ki isne koshish kari (that she tried hard). Ab puri picture ka zimma mere kandho pe nahi hota hai (The whole film is not on my shoulders). It's a team effort. Every film is a team effort. I tried to give my best. It didn't work for X, Y, Z, or whatever reasons. I shouldn't be held responsible for it. So they were kind enough to give me my due. And they've most of the time been kind to me," Taapsee said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.