Taapsee Pannu mends bridges with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor post her nepotism comment

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has always been vocal about her opinions and never shied away from speaking out loud what’s in her mind. The actress recently made headlines for saying that if she would have been in the position of Anil Kapoor‘s son, actor Harsh

Varrdhan Kapoor, she wouldn’t have got a second chance if her first film would have flopped.

Speaking about her comment at an event, Taapsee said that on a show she was asked about an actor who wouldn’t have been in the industry because of their parents, to which Taapsee responded that most of them. She said that the host wanted the name of one particular actor.