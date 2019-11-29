Taapsee Pannu signed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a double role?

Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll with some powerful roles in her past projects. She has always made sure to pick projects that leave a mark on her audiences and has garnered a lot of appreciation for her last performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar did complete justice to the stories of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

If the latest reports are to be believed, then Taapsee Pannu has been signed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next project. Taapsee will be seen playing a double role in the film and is being said to be titled Sia Jia. While there are no confirmations from the team about this project, if things fall in place, it will go on floors next year. There aren’t any reports as to what the plot of the film might be but it is being said to be quite a different one from the rest. Sia Jia will be co-produced by Shabina Khan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently occupied with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.