‘If Harsh Varrdhan was not Anil Kapoor’s son, he wouldn’t have gotten a second film’: Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has survived in the industry on her own. The actress who has delivered some scintillating performances in films like Pink, and Badla to name a few, spoke her heart out when she appeared on a chat show.

Taapsee was on Neha Dhupia’s show called No Filter Neha, when she took a dig at several actors from Bollywood. When Neha asked her to name someone who wouldn't have survived in the industry, Pannu was quick to name Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Harsh Varrdhan marked his debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Mirzya' opposite Sayami Kher, which tanked at the box office. Furthermore, he also featured in Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante drama 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'. As of now, he us working on Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

Taapsee went on to add that after whatever she has seen of him till now, it would have been a task to maintain a grip in the industry, due to a not so appreciated debut. She said that if she would have been in his place, she probably wouldn't have got any film after that.

On work front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' alongside Bhumi Pednekar. She will next be seen in a sports drama called Thappad.