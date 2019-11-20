Why Taapsee Pannu thinks Jacqueline Fernandez and Vicky Kaushal are 'worst co-stars'

After Maliaka Arora opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, said she doesn’t care about trolls and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about his bromance with Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia’s talk show #NoFilterNeha season 4 has been the talk of the town.
Taapsee Pannu recently spilled the tea at the talk show and the tea is piping hot. Taapsee Pannu who is known for her unapologetic roles and strong characters is also known for speaking her mind. Taapsee recently graced Neha’s talk show and made some interesting statements.
The ‘Saandh Ki Aankh’ actress who appeared on the show was asked who according to her were the woerst co-stars.
Replying to controversial question, Taapsee called her Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal worst actors. She told, “I'll say two of them - Jacqueline because she is so freaking hot and hot body, which I was struggling to match up to it in Judwaa 2 and I was like I just hope I don’t put myself to shame. And the other one which I had a difficult time, which I told also is Vicky because I was always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in the scene because he is just so good."
When Taapsee was asked who according to her would be nowhere if they weren’t star kids, she said, “I think Harsh (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) because whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut.”
Neha Dhupia shared a glimpse of Taapsee's #NoFilter interaction on her Instagram.
She was all praises for the latter as she captioned the post, " Verified The OG #nofilter is here and she is unstoppable... our next guest is one of the country’s fastest rising talents , presenting #nofilter @taapsee only on @jiosaavn co produced by @wearebiggirl 🌟🔥🎤 #nofilternehaseason4 ... "
On professional front, Taapsee is still basking the success of her recently released film, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. She also recently wrapped up the shoot of Anubhav Sinha‘s ‘Thappad’ in which she portrays novelist and poet Amrita Pritam.
