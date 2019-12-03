Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu starrer Mithali Raj biopic gets a title

After two successful outings 'Mission Mangal' and 'Saand Ki Aankh' this year, Taapsee Pannu is now all set to essay role of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on-screen and the flick will go on floors by name 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Taapsee announced the upcoming project on Instagram while wishing Mithali on her 37th birthday.

Taapsee's wish for Mithali wasn't a simple affair as she surprised fans with the big news. Wishing the birthday girl, the 'Naam Shabana' actor assured her that she is all "prepared to learn the 'cover drive'."