Swara Bhasker Reveals Her Vegetarian Parents Hosted Bakri Eid Dinner For Daughter Raabiyaa: 'Want Her To Have Joys Of Both Cultures...'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is married to activist Fahad Ahmad, celebrated Bakri Eid sans her husband on Monday, and also shared how it was their daughter Raabiyaa's first ever Bakri Eid. Swara shared a slew of photos on her social media handle and revealed that the Eid dinner was hosted by her 'vegetarian parents'.

In the photos, Swara was seen cradling her little one in her arms and the mother-daughter duo also twinned in shades of red.

"It was Raabu’s first Bakr-Eid..Even though @FahadZirarAhmad and I weren’t in the same city my parents and friends made this first Eid joyous and celebratory for Raabu. I feel so grateful that my baby has a tribe that knows that festivals are meant to share joy & love. Heart & tummy is full! Blessed!" Swara wrote.

Sharing some more photos on Instagram, she added, "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time."

"She is too small to know it now but I will remind Raabu as she grows that she was and will remain blessed to be born into such a large-hearted and loving tribe. My heart and tummy are both full! Thank you guys," she added.

Swara made headlines on Monday after she slammed a netizen on social media for putting up a picture of her food with the caption 'proud to be vegetarian'. She stated that vegetarianism involved denying a calf their mother's milk and killing a plant right from its roots.

"Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self righteousness of vegetarians. Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid," she wrote.