Swara Bhasker Reveals 9-Month-Old Daughter Raabiyaa's Face For The FIRST Time; Check Out Her Cute Photo

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker revealed her nine-month-old daughter Raabiyaa's face for the first time on Wednesday (June 19). Swara and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, were blessed with their first child on September 23 last year.

Taking to her Instagram story, Swara shared a picture in which Raabiyaa is seen sitting on a chair in what looks like a garden. The little munchkin looked super cute in a pink floral co-ord set.

For those unversed, Swara often shares pictures and videos of her daughter on social media, however, this is for the first time that the actress has revealed the full face of the baby.

Recently, Swara had also shared a couple of photos to give a glimpse of her daughter's first Bakri Eid.

In June 2023, Swara had announced her pregnancy and shared photos of herself with a visible baby bump in a pink dress as she posed with her husband and Samajwadi Party member Fahad Ahmad.

Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February 2023. The couple reportedly met and fell in love while they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Before tying the knot, they were friends for some time.

In March 2023, the couple hosted their wedding festivities that included haldi, mehendi, qawaali night and walima (reception).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in 2022. The actress next has Mrs Falani in the pipeline. While the shoot of the film has been completed, its release date is yet to be announced by the makers.