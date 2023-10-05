Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi's Husband Vikas Oberoi To Face Up To 7 Years In Jail If Found Guilty In Italy Car Accident |

Former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades,' and her husband, realtor Vikas Oberoi, recently survived a serious road accident in Sardinia, Italy. Tragically, the accident resulted in the loss of a Swiss couple traveling in a Ferrari. Gayatri and Vikas were part of a sports car enthusiasts' group when the collision took place on Monday along State Road 195, near the town of San Giovanni Suergiu. As per the latest reports, Oberoi is likely to face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Vikas Oberoi?

Vikas Oberoi is a well-known Indian real estate developer and the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, a prominent real estate development company in India. Under his leadership, Oberoi Realty has been involved in the development of several luxury residential and commercial projects in Mumbai, including high-end properties, luxury apartments, and commercial spaces.

The Accident In Italy

The ill-fated Ferrari, as evident in video captured by passing vehicles and subsequently surfaced on Tuesday, collided with a camper van ahead and also struck the Lamborghini carrying Gayatri and Vikas.

The camper van was carrying an unspecified number of local Italian tourists from South Tyrol, and the Lamborghini driven by the couple went beneath the larger vehicle, causing it to overturn. Tragically, the Ferrari carrying the Swiss couple erupted into flames, leading to the untimely demise of the elderly couple.

Subsequently, Italian local authorities identified the two deceased individuals as Markus Krautli, 67, and his wife Melissa Krautli, 63, who hailed from Wallisellen town near Zurich, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Gayatri and Vikas, who were on vacation in Italy, told The Free Press Journal, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision)... With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine."

After appearing in ‘Swades’, Gayatri Joshi left the film industry and chose to focus on her personal life. She married Vikas Oberoi, a prominent Indian real estate developer. Gayatri is not actively involved in the entertainment industry as of now.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)