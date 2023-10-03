Exclusive: Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi & Her Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Car Accident In Italy

Exclusive: Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi & Her Husband Meet With An Accident In Italy, Says 'We Are Absolutely Fine' |

Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, known for her role in the movie "Swades" alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was involved in a tragic accident while traveling in Italy with her husband Vikas Oberoi. Gayatri's car collided with other vehicles and a camper van. According to reports, the collision happened when several high-performance vehicles, including a Lamborgini and Ferrari, attempted to overtake the camper van simultaneously, causing it to overturn on a rural road in Sardinia.

Unfortunately, the Ferrari caught fire, resulting in the loss of the lives of the couple inside, identified as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67, from Switzerland.

Gayatri told The Free Press Journal, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision).. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine."

Several visuals of the tragic accident have surfaced on social media platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, the accident took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, an event where luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia, showcasing their high-end vehicles.

Gayatri Joshi made her debut in the Bollywood with the critically acclaimed movie 'Swades' in 2004. She played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh. However, after 'Swades,' Gayatri decided to step away from acting and focus on her personal life.

She tied the knot with Vikas Oberoi, the Managing Director of Oberoi Constructions, which is a prominent real estate company in India. Since then, she has largely stayed out of the public eye and has not appeared in any films.



(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)