Photo Of Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi Sitting On Road After Car Accident In Italy Goes Viral

Former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who is best known for her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades, met with an accident in Italy a couple of days back. Gayatri and her husband, realtor Vikas Oberoi, survived the road accident in Sardinia. Reportedly, they were on a vacation there.

Several visuals of the car crash have surfaced on social media. On Thursday, another photo went viral in which Gayatri is seen sitting on the road. She is seen wearing an off-white dress and white cap. The former actress-model is visibly shaken after the crash.

Another now-viral photo shows a wrecked car at the site of the crash.

Gayatri's car collided with other vehicles and a camper van. According to reports, the collision happened when several high-performance vehicles, including a Lamborgini and Ferrari, attempted to overtake the camper van simultaneously, causing it to overturn on a rural road.

Unfortunately, the Ferrari caught fire, resulting in the loss of the lives of the couple inside, identified as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67, from Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Gayatri told The Free Press Journal, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision).. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine."

About Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi

Gayatri made her debut in the Bollywood with the critically acclaimed movie Swades in 2004. She played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh. However, after Swades, she decided to step away from acting and focus on her personal life. She has largely stayed out of the public eye.

She tied the knot with Vikas Oberoi, the Managing Director of Oberoi Constructions, which is a prominent real estate company in India.

