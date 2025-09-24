 Suriya's Security Officer Cheated Of ₹42 Lakh By Actor's Domestic Help & Her Son, Four Arrested In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuriya's Security Officer Cheated Of ₹42 Lakh By Actor's Domestic Help & Her Son, Four Arrested In Chennai

Suriya's Security Officer Cheated Of ₹42 Lakh By Actor's Domestic Help & Her Son, Four Arrested In Chennai

A complaint in the case was filed in July, following which police registered an FIR and launched a search operation. Four members of the domestic help's family were tracked down and arrested. Reportedly, they are now in judicial custody. Suriya immediately terminated the services of the domestic help once the matter came to light. The actor has maintained silence over the incident

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image

The personal security officer (PSO) of Tamil actor Suriya was allegedly duped of Rs 42 lakh by the actor's domestic help and her family. Police said the accused had also cheated multiple victims across Chennai, swindling nearly Rs 2 crore in total.

According to a report in India Today, the officer, Anthony George Prabhu, was reportedly lured into an investment scheme by Sulochana, a domestic worker at Suriya's residence, along with her son. To gain his confidence, they initially returned 30 grams of gold in exchange for an investment of Rs 1 lakh. Convinced by the gesture, Prabhu went on to transfer around Rs 42 lakh between January and February this year.

Read Also
Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle...
article-image

However, when he started asking for his money back in March, the accused stopped responding and went into hiding. Investigations later revealed that the family had used similar tactics to target several others, duping them of huge sums.

A complaint in the case was filed in July, following which police registered an FIR and launched a search operation. Four members of the same family, Balaji, Bhaskar, Sulochana, and Vijayalakshmi, were tracked down and arrested. The report further stated that they are now in judicial custody.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road
Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road
Carabao Cup: Liverpool Striker Hugo Ekitike Issues Apology After Getting Sent Off For Removing Jersey Against Southampton; Video
Carabao Cup: Liverpool Striker Hugo Ekitike Issues Apology After Getting Sent Off For Removing Jersey Against Southampton; Video
Sensex Drops 380.48 Points To 81,721.62, Nifty 106.45
Sensex Drops 380.48 Points To 81,721.62, Nifty 106.45

Reportedly, Suriya immediately terminated the services of the domestic help once the matter came to light. While the star has maintained silence over the incident, the arrests have brought some relief to the victims.

The police are continuing their probe to identify other potential victims of the fraudulent scheme.

Read Also
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriay was last seen in the film Retro with Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Nassar, Jayaram and others. He has films like Karuppu and Suriya 46 in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suriya's Security Officer Cheated Of ₹42 Lakh By Actor's Domestic Help & Her Son, Four Arrested In...

Suriya's Security Officer Cheated Of ₹42 Lakh By Actor's Domestic Help & Her Son, Four Arrested In...

Shah Rukh Khan Struggles To Wear National Film Award Medal, Rani Mukerji Helps Him; Video Goes Viral...

Shah Rukh Khan Struggles To Wear National Film Award Medal, Rani Mukerji Helps Him; Video Goes Viral...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 23: Mihir Pushes Tulsi And Later Leaves...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 23: Mihir Pushes Tulsi And Later Leaves...

'I Received A Letter Written In Blood': Amrita Rao Reveals She Got Many Marriage Proposals After...

'I Received A Letter Written In Blood': Amrita Rao Reveals She Got Many Marriage Proposals After...

'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...

'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...