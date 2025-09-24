Suriya's Security Officer Cheated Of ₹42 Lakh By Actor's Domestic Help & Her Son, Four Arrested In Chennai

The personal security officer (PSO) of Tamil actor Suriya was allegedly duped of Rs 42 lakh by the actor's domestic help and her family. Police said the accused had also cheated multiple victims across Chennai, swindling nearly Rs 2 crore in total.

According to a report in India Today, the officer, Anthony George Prabhu, was reportedly lured into an investment scheme by Sulochana, a domestic worker at Suriya's residence, along with her son. To gain his confidence, they initially returned 30 grams of gold in exchange for an investment of Rs 1 lakh. Convinced by the gesture, Prabhu went on to transfer around Rs 42 lakh between January and February this year.

However, when he started asking for his money back in March, the accused stopped responding and went into hiding. Investigations later revealed that the family had used similar tactics to target several others, duping them of huge sums.

A complaint in the case was filed in July, following which police registered an FIR and launched a search operation. Four members of the same family, Balaji, Bhaskar, Sulochana, and Vijayalakshmi, were tracked down and arrested. The report further stated that they are now in judicial custody.

Reportedly, Suriya immediately terminated the services of the domestic help once the matter came to light. While the star has maintained silence over the incident, the arrests have brought some relief to the victims.

The police are continuing their probe to identify other potential victims of the fraudulent scheme.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriay was last seen in the film Retro with Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Nassar, Jayaram and others. He has films like Karuppu and Suriya 46 in the pipeline.