 Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)

Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)

Suriya recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad ahead of Kanguva's event that attracted a massive crowd of fans. After the event, as the actor was leaving, a fan attempted to take a selfie with him, but Suriya's security intervened and pulled him away. The actor noticed this and immediately stopped his security, took the fan's phone, and clicked a selfie with him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Suriya's Kanguva is all set for a theatrical release in November. Ahead of it, the makers hosted a promotional event in Hyderabad that drew a massive crowd of fans. After the event, as the actor made his way out the event, a fan attempted to take a selfie with him, but Suriya's security intervened and pulled him away.

This was noticed by Suriya and he immediately stopped his security, took the fan’s phone and clicked a selfie with him.

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
Suriya Compares Kanguva To Game Of Thrones, Braveheart & The Lord Of The Rings
article-image

Overwhelmed looking at the crowd gathered at the event, Suriya did the iconic scene from his 2006 film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

FPJ Shorts
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation
Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

He also gave an emotional speech, "It’s been more than two years since I’ve had a theatrical release but still when Surya S/o Krishnan came (re-release), you all went here. I literally got tears watching your love, it really means a lot. I feel we’re all connected by blood, this bond is very special," he added.

Read Also
Suriya's Film Gets Suspended After He Suffers Head Injury During Shoot, Producer Rajsekhar Shares...
article-image

Meanwhile, Kanguva is a Tamil film, which also featured Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar, among others.

The action movie is directed by Siva and will release on November 14, 2024. It is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations.

Speaking about the film, Suriya said he wanted to make something like Hollywood movies like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. "Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," Suriya told PTI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away...

Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away...

Strange Darling OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Strange Darling OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Kajol REACTS To Trolls Comparing Her To Jaya Bachchan Over Angry Durga Puja Video: 'Didn't Have...

Kajol REACTS To Trolls Comparing Her To Jaya Bachchan Over Angry Durga Puja Video: 'Didn't Have...

Anjaamai OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Anjaamai OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Doctor Who Made Video Claiming Alia Bhatt's Botox Led to 'Paralysed' Face Defends His Claims: 'Small...

Doctor Who Made Video Claiming Alia Bhatt's Botox Led to 'Paralysed' Face Defends His Claims: 'Small...