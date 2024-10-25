Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)

Suriya's Kanguva is all set for a theatrical release in November. Ahead of it, the makers hosted a promotional event in Hyderabad that drew a massive crowd of fans. After the event, as the actor made his way out the event, a fan attempted to take a selfie with him, but Suriya's security intervened and pulled him away.

This was noticed by Suriya and he immediately stopped his security, took the fan’s phone and clicked a selfie with him.

Check out the viral video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Overwhelmed looking at the crowd gathered at the event, Suriya did the iconic scene from his 2006 film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also gave an emotional speech, "It’s been more than two years since I’ve had a theatrical release but still when Surya S/o Krishnan came (re-release), you all went here. I literally got tears watching your love, it really means a lot. I feel we’re all connected by blood, this bond is very special," he added.

Meanwhile, Kanguva is a Tamil film, which also featured Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar, among others.

The action movie is directed by Siva and will release on November 14, 2024. It is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations.

Speaking about the film, Suriya said he wanted to make something like Hollywood movies like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. "Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," Suriya told PTI.