Suriya's Film Gets Suspended After He Suffers Head Injury During Shoot, Producer Rajsekhar Shares Health Update

Tamil actor Suriya is currently shooting for Suriya 44 in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, where he plays a gangster and Pooja Hegde stars opposite him. Recently, while doing an action scene, the actor suffered an injury to his head.

However, soon after, producer Rajsekhar Pandian assured Suriya's fans that he was doing fine. Sharing a health update, he wrote, "Dear #AnbaanaFans, It was a minor injury. Pls don’t worry, Suriya Anna is perfectly fine with all your love and prayers."

Check out the tweet:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to India Today, Suriya suffered a minor injury. He has been advised to rest for a few days after he received media treatment at a hospital in Ooty.

Additionally, the movie's shooting has also been suspended.

The film also stars Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in key roles.

On Suriya's 49th birthday, the makers of Suriya 44 unveiled the much-anticipated teaser, in which, he is seen in a gangster avatar. The clip opens with the text "somewhere in the sea," followed by scenes of goons standing on either side of a place marked Royal Estate. The text then reads, "A love, a laughter, a war... awaits the one."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suriya 44's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Shafique Mohamed Ali handles the editing, and Jacki leads the production design team. Produced by 2D Entertainment, Suriya’s own production company, Suriya 44.

The film, initially announced in 2023 under the tentative title Suriya 44, marks the actor's 44th lead role and carries the tagline Love, Laughter, and War.