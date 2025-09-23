 Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case

Customs officials, working closely with the Motor Vehicles Department, are also conducting thorough checks at prominent car showrooms across the state. According to the officials, they will seize the vehicles, and notices will be served to those from whom the vehicles are seized and they will be asked to produce the relevant papers of the vehicles

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Kochi: In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, officials attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs have launched a nationwide operation, codenamed 'Numkhor', with Kerala emerging as a key focus area. High-profile inspections are underway at 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Among the notable sites are the residences of actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, highlighting the operation's wide-ranging scope. Also on the radar are high-profile people in Kerala.

Officials, however, though they reached the actors' homes, were unable to locate the suspected vehicles.

Read Also
'I Was In Pain': Dulquer Salmaan Opens Op About Health Issues During Lucky Baskhar Shoot
article-image

Customs officials, working closely with the Motor Vehicles Department, are also conducting thorough checks at prominent car showrooms across the state.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Pakistan, Calls India-Pakistan Clash ‘One-Sided’, Drops ‘Greatest Rivalry’ Tag
Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Pakistan, Calls India-Pakistan Clash ‘One-Sided’, Drops ‘Greatest Rivalry’ Tag
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: AI Tools For Finding Real Online Deals In India
Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: AI Tools For Finding Real Online Deals In India
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO

According to the officials, they will seize the vehicles, and notices will be served to those from whom the vehicles are seized and they will be asked to produce the relevant papers of the vehicles. Investigations have revealed that eight types of high-end vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, with taxes evaded.

Read Also
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Menon Calls Out Troll Harassing Her Since 2018: 'Even Filter Not...
article-image

The scheme involves first registering the vehicles in Himachal Pradesh before transporting them to various parts of India, with registration numbers often altered to conceal their origin.

Officials emphasised that while the homes of high-profile individuals have drawn attention, the operation is systematic and targets both showrooms and individual importers suspected of tax evasion.

Luxury vehicles, given their high market value, are particularly prone to such illegal practices, making rigorous inspections necessary.

Read Also
Video: Dulquer Salmaan Gets Mobbed By Hundreds Of Fans At Lucky Baskhar Sets In Hyderabad
article-image

Authorities indicated that the 'Numkhor' operation would continue in multiple phases, focusing on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.

The inclusion of celebrity residences in the inspections has attracted widespread media attention, but officials clarified that the operation is strictly procedural and part of a nationwide effort to safeguard revenue and enforce compliance.

By combining district-wide checks, coordination with state agencies, and scrutiny of high-value imports, the operation reflects the government's determination to prevent sophisticated tax evasion in the luxury automobile sector, while sending a clear message that no importer is beyond the reach of law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After...

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After...

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle...

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle...

'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied...

'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied...

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor &...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor &...