Sunny Deol Spotted With Exes Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh In Mumbai - What's Cooking?

Amrita Singh, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday amid the success of his blockbuster Gadar 2. According to several media reports, Sunny Deol's rumoured exes, actresses Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh, were also at the same venue.

Several photos of the trio have been doing the rounds on social media, however, they were not papped together. The actresses were spotted while they were exiting a building.

Soon after their visuals surfaced on social media, fans started wondering if they watched Gadar 2 together. Several other users also wondered if they are collaborating for a project.

Earlier this month, Dimple Kapadia was spotted at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Theatre as she reportedly came to watch Gadar 2. For those unversed, Dimple and Sunny have worked together in films like Narsimha, Aag Ka Gola, Arjun, Manzil Manzil, and Gunaah.

They were also rumoured to be dating in the 1980s. It was also reported back then that they were madly in love with each other. A few years back, their video from London also surfaced in which they were sitting very close to each other.

On the other hand, Sunny and Amrita Singh worked in the superhit film Betab. They reportedly fell in love during the shoot and wanted to get married. However, the actress' mother was against their relationship.

Sunny had tied the knot with Pooja Deol in 1984, just a year after the release of his first Bollywood film.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old actor is basking in the success of Gadar 2 and he is receiving love and appreciation from his contemporaries. Several B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hema Malini and others, have heaped praises on the film.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. It hit the screens on August 11 and locked horns with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. The film is one of the most successful films of 2023 and it is now inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark.

