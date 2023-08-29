Sunny Deol Celebrates Raksha Bandhan During Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol surprised his fans by attending a special screening of his latest blockbuster Gadar 2 in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Deol interacted with the audience and also celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with them
In the photos that have surfaced online, several women are seen tying rakhi to the 65-year-old actor
He also performed inside the theatre for his fans
The actor was spotted wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and a white hat. He was also seen sporting a tilak on his forehead
Meanwhile, the makers of Gadar 2 have decided to give a special treat to the audience on Raksha Bandhan. They have introduced a special offer where cinegoers can buy two tickets of Gadar 2 and get two tickets free
The offer is valid from August 29 to September 3
Gadar 2 has become one of the most successful films of 2023. It hit the big screens on August 11 and is already inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark
