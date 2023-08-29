Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Lesser-Known Siblings Of Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
As Raksha Bandhan is round the corner, take a look at some lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebrities:
Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal is a singer, rapper, music composer and producer. His photos with Kiara went viral after the actress' wedding with Sidharth Malhotra
Disha Patani often shares pictures with her younger brother Suryansh Patani on social media. The actress also has a sister
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing adorable family pictures
Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister is Shahnaz Khan. The superstar had once talked about her battle with depression after their parents' death and revealed how he was told that she won't be able to survive
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina is a producer and blogger
Actress Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma is a producer
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is a businessman. Reportedly, he also manages Priyanka's production house
Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian is a model. He was rumoured to be dating actress Ileana D'Cruz
Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra is a doctor. Her younger brother Sahaj is an entrepreneur
Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani has stayed away from showbiz. She is often spotted with Ranveer at various events
