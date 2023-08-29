Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Lesser-Known Siblings Of Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

As Raksha Bandhan is round the corner, take a look at some lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebrities:

Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal is a singer, rapper, music composer and producer. His photos with Kiara went viral after the actress' wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Disha Patani often shares pictures with her younger brother Suryansh Patani on social media. The actress also has a sister

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing adorable family pictures

Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister is Shahnaz Khan. The superstar had once talked about her battle with depression after their parents' death and revealed how he was told that she won't be able to survive

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina is a producer and blogger

Actress Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma is a producer

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is a businessman. Reportedly, he also manages Priyanka's production house

Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian is a model. He was rumoured to be dating actress Ileana D'Cruz

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra is a doctor. Her younger brother Sahaj is an entrepreneur

Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani has stayed away from showbiz. She is often spotted with Ranveer at various events

Thanks For Reading!

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Famous Bollywood Siblings - From Sara-Ibrahim To Ranbir-Riddhima
Find out More