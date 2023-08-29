Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Famous Bollywood Siblings - From Sara-Ibrahim To Ranbir-Riddhima

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, take a look at some of the most famous Bollywood sibling duos

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan never miss a chance to serve sibling goals. They are often spotted together in the city

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan often share adorable pictures with each other on social media

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has stayed away from showbiz. She is a social media influencer and has also been vocal about her struggles with body image

Salman Khan is the eldest son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Salim and his second wife Helen adopted Arpita Khan

Ranbir Kapoor is quite close to his sister Riddhima Kapoor. They share a great bond and Riddhima often shares adorable pictures with him on social media

Harshvardhan Kapoor is Sonam Kapoor's younger brother. He followed the footsteps of his sister and entered showbiz as an actor

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan never miss any opportunity to shower love on each other. They are quite close to each other and often praise each other

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are often spotted together at family functions and parties. Both of them have managed to make a place for themselves as actors in Bollywood

While Tusshar Kapoor is best known for his comic roles, his sister Ektaa Kapoor has always remained behind the camera and is known to be one of the most famous producers

Suniel Shetty's children Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty often share photos with each other on social media. Both of them are actors

