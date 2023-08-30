 Sunny Deol Says Border 2 Got Shelved Because His Films Flopped: 'Now Everyone Wants To Make'
Apart from Sunny Deol, Border also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna, among others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol Says Border 2 Got Shelved Because His Films Flopped: 'Now Everyone Wants To Make' | Photo Via Instagram

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie, Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles from the first film. Ever since Gadar 2's historic success, there have been reports doing rounds on the internet that Border will also be getting a sequel soon.

Reacting to this and talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Sunny revealed that Border 2 was being made earlier but was shelved when his films flopped.  "We wanted to do this even earlier. I remember in 2015… But then my film didn’t work. So log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe the (people were scared to make it). Now everyone wants to make that!" said Deol.

Further, he added that the talks for Border 2 are going on currently. The actor said that the intention of making the film should not be just to make it but to tell a good story first. "I will first hear it, and if I feel it has any substance, I will obviously do it. But woh baat aani chahiye, because I am very instinctive, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Border was released in 1997 and was directed by J.P. Dutta. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. While Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee featured in supporting roles.

