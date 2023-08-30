Sunny Deol Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Called Him To Praise Gadar 2 Years After Darr Fallout: 'Time Heals Everything'

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol has opened up about his equation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and it looks like all is well between them. In one of his latest interviews, the 65-year-old actor also revealed that Shah Rukh called to congratulate him for Gadar 2's success.

A few days back, during his #ASKSRK session, Shah Rukh also praised the film and said he 'loved it'.

Opening up about Shah Rukh's reaction to Gadar 2, Sunny Deol said in an interview with Times Now, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy. I spoke to his wife and son and he said, 'Tonight we're going to watch the film'. And I think after that he tweeted about it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say, time heals everything and we move ahead. That's how it should be," the actor-politician added.

Shah Rukh and Sunny's fallout

The actors starred together in Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr. While Sunny played the role of the protagonist, Shah Rukh won hearts as the villain. At that time, Shah Rukh was trying to make a place for himself in the industry but Sunny was at the peak of his career and Yash Chopra had given the Gadar star a choice to play the hero or villain.

Without much thought, Sunny had decided to play the protagonist, however, when the film hit the big screens, Shah Rukh's character Rahul, an obsessive lover and a psychotic serial killer, stole all the attention.

According to several media reports, Sunny had said in one of his interviews, "People loved me in the film (Darr). They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom."

In another interview earlier, Sunny had revealed that he was not on speaking terms with Shah Rukh after Darr.

Read Also Sunny Deol Celebrates Raksha Bandhan During Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)