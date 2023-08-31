Sunny Deol Recalls Thrashing People During A Cricket Match Until Cops Took Him Away: 'They Threw Cigarette Butts'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Gadar 2, which has created a rampage at the box office and has emerged to be a blockbuster. In the film, the actor can be seen playing the ever-so-powerful Tara Singh, who single-handedly beats up hundreds of people after sneaking into Pakistan.

As the masses are loving Sunny's angry avatar, the actor recently revealed that he was actually quite a short-tempered person in his youth, and there have been several incidents when he has thrashed people out of anger.

He recalled a specific incident which occurred during an India vs New Zealand cricket match many years ago when he had beaten people in the audience up and the cops had to stop him.

When Sunny got into brawl at cricket stadium

In a recent interaction, Sunny revealed that even before he had made his acting debut, he had attended a cricket match along with his friends. However, when people in the audience got to know that the legendary star Dharmendra's son was seated among them, they began bullying and troubling him, and causing a menace.

"They started throwing cigarette butts. Then I got up, turned around, and started beating people. I don’t know what happened to me at that time, I didn’t see anything and just started fighting," he recalled.

He shared that the cops present on spot had to intervene and stop the fight. "When somebody crosses a limit then these things happen," he added.

When Sunny scolded a fan at Mumbai airport

A few days ago, a video of Sunny had gone viral on the internet in which he was seen yelling at a fan who tried to click a picture with the actor.

While the overwhelmed fan struggled to fix his camera, Sunny yelled, "Le na photo!", before posing with him and walking away.

The actor later clarified that he did not mean to hurt the fan or scold him, but it was a spontaneous reaction as he was tired with the promotions of Gadar 2 and was in a hurry to reach somewhere.

He also stated that he is ready to apologise and hug the fan if he has been hurt by his actor's actions.

