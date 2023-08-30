Sunny Deol Reacts To Airport Incident Of Him Scolding A Fan While Taking Selfie: 'If I Meet Him Today..' | Photo Via Instagram

Sunny Deol made headlines after a video of the Gadar 2 star surfaced online, in which he is seen scolding a fan at the airport who was trying to click a selfie with him, but Sunny lost his cool after the fan took a little longer than expected to click a photo.

Now, reacting to the viral airport incident, talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, he said that sometimes what happens is that he is constantly running around, and recently, he also got a catch in my back, but still, he is at it and has to go along with it. "So many times it has happened that I am in pain but still have to keep moving," Deol said.

Further, he said, "Obviously, fans love you, and you share that with them. A lot of times, even when the selfie is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans."

Sunny said that he did not do anything wrong, and if he could, he would have told the fan, "I have made a mistake; please forgive me." The actor stated that his mind was in such a place at that point. "If he ever meets that fan again, he said his reaction would be different. "I would hug him and tell him that I didn’t mean it," he concluded.

