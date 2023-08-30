Sunny Deol On Mumbai Villa Auction Row: 'I Sorted It Out, But What Hurts Is...'

File image of Sunny Deol | Photo by ANI

Actor Sunny Deol has reacted to the media coverage and controversy surrounding the auction of his property in Juhu, Mumbai. For the unversed, Bank of Baroda was set to auction a property owned by the actor-politician to recover Rs 56 crore. However, the bank later cited two major 'technical' reasons as to why it withdrew the auction notice.

During an interaction with a news portal, Sunny Deol said that he is unaffected by the controversy and added that such situations are a normal part of business.

"I don't react to the thing because I know what it is, what I have to do and what the problem was. I sorted it out. But what hurts you is that all of a sudden I would see the leading papers posting the big (auction) notice inside. I said 'What are they getting out of it?' If something is wrong over there, that's my issue and what is wrong with it," he told Zoom.

The actor added, "A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, so you have your property which you move away and you give and complete your losses. So, it's a normal format of life."

Reacting to the controversy, he reiterated that everything is perfectly fine and added, "It's my money, it's my dad's hard-earned money, our family's money. So, why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it and I have seen it so much over the time that I say, 'Okay, carry on. Do it, it doesn't matter because I know what I am'."

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and it also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa among others. The film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore club.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)