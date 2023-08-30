Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol Wants To Play Alia Bhatt’s ‘Father’ In A Film

After the historic success of his latest film 'Gadar 2', Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is eyeing a new horizon of creative possibilities. The action star recently shared his aspiration to join forces with B-town’s Gagubai Alia Bhatt.

Talking to Zoom TV, Deol spoke candidly about his admiration for Bhatt and the potential of their collaborative magic.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

While questions about his preference for a female co-star were thrown his way, Deol didn't hesitate to reveal his affinity for Alia Bhatt. "It’ll be interesting to do a film with her. I’m not saying as hero-heroine or alongside each other. I mean it could be anything like a daughter-father," he mused, hinting at the range of roles they could explore together.

Bhatt, who recently won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for her compelling portrayal in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', received accolades from Deol. He remarked that the recognition was ‘well-deserved’, acknowledging her incredible talent and dedication.

SUNNY DEOL'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Looking ahead Sunny shared the insights about his upcoming projects revealing that 'Apne 2' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 3' is in the making.

While the sequel script for 'YPD 3' is still in search of perfection, 'Apne 2' is finished &promises to warm hearts with its touching narrative.

