Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Kapur Files ₹20 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sister-In-Law Mandhira, Cites 'Loss Of Reputation, Mental Agony'

Priya Kapur, the wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has moved the Delhi High Court with a civil defamation suit against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith, seeking damages of Rs 20 crore and a restraint on further statements allegedly made against her.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the case stems from remarks made by Smith on social media and during a podcast appearance titled InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri. In her plea, Priya has alleged that soon after Sunjay's death, Smith "embarked upon a systematic and organised course of conduct aimed at maligning, humiliating and socially discrediting her."

The suit claims that Smith repeatedly shared videos and posts naming Priya and making allegations that were not only false but also intended to incite "hatred, ridicule and social ostracism." The plea further contends that the statements "falsely impute dishonesty, moral impropriety, professional incompetence, concealment of assets and illegitimate assumption of corporate control to the plaintiff."

Priya has argued that the content was deliberately published and amplified, particularly through the podcast platform, causing reputational harm. She has sought an injunction to restrain Smith from making or circulating any further such statements. In addition to the gag order, Priya is claiming Rs 20 crore in damages for "loss of reputation, mental agony, emotional distress and social humiliation" allegedly suffered as a result of the remarks.

The defamation case unfolds against the backdrop of a broader legal dispute within the Kapur family over control of assets and the RK Family Trust. As per PTI, the Delhi HC recently sought a response from Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother, on an application filed by Priya seeking perjury proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Priya’s application alleges that there are "unimpeachable documents" showing that Rani Kapur made a "deliberate and false statement on oath" when she claimed she had neither signed nor read the trust deed. Meanwhile, Rani Kapur has sought to have the trust declared "null and void", alleging it was based on "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents.

The HC has encouraged the family to resolve the matter amicably. The case is expected to be heard next in March 2026.

Sunjay passed away in June 2025 at the age of 53 after collapsing during a polo match. Reports stated that he had been stung by a bee and subsequently suffered a heart attack.