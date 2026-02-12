Rajpal Yadav's Bail Hearing Adjourned To February 16, Court Tells Actor 'You've Gone To Jail Because You Didn't Honour Your Commitment'

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea was deferred to Monday, February 16, after the matter came up for hearing again at 2:30 pm on Thursday. During the proceedings, the actor’s lawyer informed the Delhi High Court that he had been unable to get in touch with his client. The actor has been embroiled in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

According to media reports, the counsel stated, “I tried contacting him but wasn't able to. I have filed a bail application. Response from the other side may be sought. The case may be adjourned to Monday. I will come up with something by then."

Taking note of the submission, the court adjourned the hearing to Monday. It also directed the complainant to file a reply to the bail application in the meantime.

While addressing the matter, the court made certain observations regarding the case record. “When I was going through the file, there were so many things we didn’t even know. They have challenged the first order before the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court did not grant them any relief. Anyway, we will take it up on Monday,” the court remarked.

Also, according to Bar And Bench, the Delhi HC told Yadav, “You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment.” The Court stated that on at least two dozen occasions, Yadav made statements saying he would honour his commitment and pay the money, but failed to do so.

Yadav’s legal troubles stem from a loan of Rs 5 crore taken in 2010 to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, repayment issues led to a prolonged court battle. The outstanding amount, including interest, rose to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Although he has deposited Rs 75 lakh so far, the court observed that a substantial portion remains unpaid, leading to his recent surrender.

Yadav, who recently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail following court directions, has been receiving financial backing from several members of the film fraternity ahead of his bail hearing. While actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan have reportedly reached out, singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota have also publicly announced their contributions.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had also extended support by offering Yadav a role in his upcoming film along with a signing amount. Several others, including politician Tej Pratap Yadav, Kamaal R Khan and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, have reportedly pledged financial assistance to help the actor settle his dues and secure bail.