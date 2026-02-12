'Ye Meri Last Valentine Hai': Jasmin Bhasin Turns Emotional As She Surprises Aly Goni On Laughter Chefs 3

Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni |

Love is definitely in the air as Valentine's Day approaches! Jasmin Bhasin surprised boyfriend Aly Goni on the Valentine's special episode of Laughter Chefs 3, and the duo sweetly confessed they want each other to be their last Valentine. But Aly couldn't resist teasing Jasmin, joking that he can’t exactly say she's his first Valentine.

In the promo clip, host Bharti Singh announces, "Aaj Aly ke liye ek surprise hai," and in walks Jasmin, dressed in all green. Aly is left shocked yet delighted, exclaiming, "Mujhe bataya bhi nahi!" Meanwhile, other contestants cheer in the background, shouting, "Bhabhi aayi hai!"

Aly then confesses his love for Jasmin, saying he feels lucky to have her in his life, which brings tears to her eyes. Adding a playful twist, he jokes, "Ye meri last Valentine hai, ye meri pehli to nahi bol sakta," making everyone burst into laughter. Tejasswi Prakash slaps Aly lightly on the shoulder, but Jasmin quickly intervenes, saying, "Maar mat usko itne jor se." The couple then exchanges heartfelt "I love yous," with Jasmin adding that she wants them to be each other's last Valentine too.

Both then enjoyed cooking side by side to each other. Talking about this surprise, Aly said, "I genuinely had no idea that Jasmin was going to walk in." He added, "When Jasmin actually entered the kitchen, it completely caught me off guard. We're both so busy with our individual schedules that we rarely get the time to enjoy these little experiences together, let alone experiment with cooking side by side." He claimed to always cherish this moment as no love language can beat cooking for your partner.

It wasn’t just Jasmin and Aly, other contestants were in the Valentine's Day spirit too! Krushna and Kashmera celebrated the day, with Krushna joking that they don’t need just one day for love. He added with a laugh that when she drinks, the day turns into a hug day, kiss day, and more. The duo then wished each other a Happy Valentine’s Day, sharing hugs and cheek kisses.