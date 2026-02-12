 Predator: Badlands On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About This Latest Sci-Fi Action Film
Set in a harsh and desolate landscape, Predator: Badlands follows a gripping narrative that centres around a young, rejected Predator called Dek, who is exiled from his clan. He journeys to a perilous exotic planet to demonstrate his value by pursuing a mythical creature.

The iconic Predator franchise expands its universe with Predator: Badlands, a new sci-fi action film that promises intense survival drama, futuristic warfare, and high-octane combat. Known for blending alien mythology with human resilience, the franchise returns with a fresh storyline that explores uncharted territory within the Predator lore. The film premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2025, and it was released in theatres on November 6. The film received a positive response from audiences and critics.

Predator: Badlands- OTT streaming details

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming giant shared the intriguing poster of the film and captioned, "Outcast. Hunter. Survivor. This time, you’re rooting for the Predator. Predator: Badlands, streaming February 12 onwards on JioHotstar."

What is Predator: Badlands all about?

The film dives deeper into the Predator species' culture, technology, and motivations, offering fans a more layered look at the alien antagonist. Like previous instalments, it combines suspense, action, and sci-fi spectacle with emotional stakes.

The film dives deeper into the Predator species’ culture, technology, and motivations, offering fans a more layered look at the alien antagonist. Like previous instalments, it combines suspense, action, and sci-fi spectacle with emotional stakes.

Cast and characters

The film features Thia, Tessa, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Reuben de Jong, Mike Homik, Rohinal Narayan, Cameron Brown, and Alison Wright, among others. It is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, and Patrick Aison wrote the screenplay of the film. The film is based on the characters created by Jim Thomas and John Thomas. It is produced by John Davis, Brent O'Connor, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, and Ben Rosenblatt under the banner of Lawrence Gordon Productions, Davis Entertainment, and Toberoff Entertainment.

