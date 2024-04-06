Sumbul Touqeer Enjoys Mumbai Metro Ride Wearing Snake Headband; Fans Say 'Naagin 7 Ki Heroine Mil Gayi'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who currently portrays the character of Kavya in Sony TV's show "Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon," has garnered immense popularity across various social media platforms. The actress, renowned for her portrayal of Imlie in Star Plus' show 'Imlie,' recently showcased a 'Naagin look' for an upcoming sequence in her show 'Kavya.'

Seemingly captivated by this appearance, Sumbul embraced the Naagin persona wholeheartedly. Taking to her Instagram handle, she offered a glimpse of her recent photoshoot, striking a 'Naagin pose' in the Mumbai metro. Sumbul donned a short dress and adorned a 'snake tiara' on her head, complemented by the bindi from her Naagin look for the show, with her makeup impeccably intact. Alongside the pictures, the actress humorously captioned, ''Pro tip: Never leave a Naagin in a metro.''

Have a look at the pictures shared by Sumbul here:

Upon sharing these images, fans of the actress flooded the comments section with humorous and endearing reactions. One user amusingly remarked, ''Mumbai mein itna traffic hai ki Nagin ko bhi Metro lena padta hai. Cutest nagin.'' Another user joked, ''Naagin 7 ki heroine mil gayi finally.''

For those unaware, Sumbul will be seen donning this Naagin avatar for an upcoming sequence in her show 'Kavya.' Additionally, she will showcase her dancing skills in this distinctive look. The actress, currently captivating audiences with her stellar performance in the show, also made an appearance in Bigg Boss 16.