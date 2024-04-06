 Sumbul Touqeer Enjoys Mumbai Metro Ride Wearing Snake Headband; Fans Say 'Naagin 7 Ki Heroine Mil Gayi'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSumbul Touqeer Enjoys Mumbai Metro Ride Wearing Snake Headband; Fans Say 'Naagin 7 Ki Heroine Mil Gayi'

Sumbul Touqeer Enjoys Mumbai Metro Ride Wearing Snake Headband; Fans Say 'Naagin 7 Ki Heroine Mil Gayi'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her 'Naagin look' in the Mumbai metro.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who currently portrays the character of Kavya in Sony TV's show "Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon," has garnered immense popularity across various social media platforms. The actress, renowned for her portrayal of Imlie in Star Plus' show 'Imlie,' recently showcased a 'Naagin look' for an upcoming sequence in her show 'Kavya.'

Read Also
Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’
article-image

Seemingly captivated by this appearance, Sumbul embraced the Naagin persona wholeheartedly. Taking to her Instagram handle, she offered a glimpse of her recent photoshoot, striking a 'Naagin pose' in the Mumbai metro. Sumbul donned a short dress and adorned a 'snake tiara' on her head, complemented by the bindi from her Naagin look for the show, with her makeup impeccably intact. Alongside the pictures, the actress humorously captioned, ''Pro tip: Never leave a Naagin in a metro.''

Have a look at the pictures shared by Sumbul here:

Read Also
WATCH: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Buys ₹16.25 L Swanky New Car Ahead Of Kavya Release
article-image

Upon sharing these images, fans of the actress flooded the comments section with humorous and endearing reactions. One user amusingly remarked, ''Mumbai mein itna traffic hai ki Nagin ko bhi Metro lena padta hai. Cutest nagin.'' Another user joked, ''Naagin 7 ki heroine mil gayi finally.''

For those unaware, Sumbul will be seen donning this Naagin avatar for an upcoming sequence in her show 'Kavya.' Additionally, she will showcase her dancing skills in this distinctive look. The actress, currently captivating audiences with her stellar performance in the show, also made an appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan Says She Took Risk By Becoming An Actor: 'There Is Lot Of...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Queens & Nawabs Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: From Sonakshi Sinha To Fardeen Khan

Meet Queens & Nawabs Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: From Sonakshi Sinha To Fardeen Khan

Video: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda's Steamy Kissing Scene From Family Star LEAKED

Video: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda's Steamy Kissing Scene From Family Star LEAKED

Sumbul Touqeer Enjoys Mumbai Metro Ride Wearing Snake Headband; Fans Say 'Naagin 7 Ki Heroine Mil...

Sumbul Touqeer Enjoys Mumbai Metro Ride Wearing Snake Headband; Fans Say 'Naagin 7 Ki Heroine Mil...

'Vo Kya Hota Hai?' Prachi Desai REACTS To Paps Calling Her 'National Crush' (VIDEO)

'Vo Kya Hota Hai?' Prachi Desai REACTS To Paps Calling Her 'National Crush' (VIDEO)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Akshay-Tiger's Film In Mumbai...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Akshay-Tiger's Film In Mumbai...