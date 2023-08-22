WATCH: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Buys ₹16.25 L Swanky New Car Ahead Of Kavya Release

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, known for shows like Imlie and Bigg Boss 16, has embraced a double dose of joy! Not only is she set to grace our screens with a fervent portrayal in her upcoming show "Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon," but she's also zooming into the limelight with a brand new, vibrant Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi in a stunning shade of blue.

While her on-screen venture has set anticipation soaring, Sumbul's real-life celebration is turning heads.

SUMBUL GIFTS HERSELF A NEW RIDE

The actress, accompanied by her proud father Touqeer Hassan Khan and her sisters, recently indulged herself in a swanky ride – the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi. With a price tag of a staggering ₹16.25 lakh, the luxurious car mirrors her success and charismatic persona.

The TV actress was spotted at the showroom, bubbling with joy, as she embraced her latest acquisition alongside her family.

The vibrant blue hue of the car perfectly resonated with her jubilant spirit, capturing the moment in a memory that will last a lifetime.

Sumbul also expressed excitement to go on drive with her close friends & family. Fans also took to their social media to congratulate the actress.

HER UPCOMING SHOW

As fans eagerly await the curtain-raiser of "Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon," Sumbul's new avatar as an IAS officer has already captivated hearts through the intriguing promos.

Apart from her, the show's cast includes actos like Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, and Chandresh Singh.

