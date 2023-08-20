Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Kavya Co-star Mishkat Varma Reveals One 'Annoying' Habit She Has: 'Koi Bhi Baat Ko...'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, known for her role in TV show Imlie and her brief appearance in Bigg Boss 16, is making a strong comeback to the small screen. The actress who is active on social media will soon appear in Sony TV's upcoming drama, ‘Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon’.

But before the excitement of Sumbul's comeback takes over, her co-star Mishkat Varma spills the beans on a peculiar habit of the actress.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Talking to ETimes, Mishkat revealed that Sumbul possesses an endearing quirk – whenever she narrates a story, it starts from point A and meanders all the way to point Z before concluding. Despite her penchant for elongated storytelling, Mishkat finds it sweet and charming.

He shared, "Sumbul ki ek khaasiyat hai, agar use koi story narrate karna hai, agar story A se shuru hoti hai, wo Z tak leke jaa ke hi khatam karti hai story ko. Bohot bolti hai, thoda short mei bola kar story. But, that's sweet."

ABOUT THE SHOW

'Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon', produced under the esteemed banner of DJ's Creative Unit, promises to kindle the audiences' emotions with its engaging narrative.

The series revolves around the intricate love story between two dedicated civil servants – an IAS officer and an IPS officer.

As they embark on the journey of married life, the show delves into the complexities faced by the woman in the relationship. It sheds light on the societal expectations that often overshadow her personal and professional aspirations, underscoring the sacrifices she makes to prioritize her partner's needs.

While the premiere date and time slot remain under wraps, the show is expected to air soon on Sony TV.

