Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral intimate pics, says 'stop projecting her in bad light'

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has allegedly issued a letter to the media through his lawyer expressing his displeasure over intimate pictures of him and Jacqueline Fernandez being leaked in the public. According to a report, Sukesh in his letter once again confirmed in the letter that they were in a relationship, which did not involve any financial expectations.

Jaqueline has also been facing a probe by Enforcement Directorate into the Rs 200 crore money laundering case and many photographs of the actress and Sukesh have been circulated on the internet in the last few months.

In the letter, Sukesh also stated that the gifts he gave to her were from 'legitimate earnings' and were given 'out of love' and it was no 'big deal'. He appealed to not portray the actress in a bad light as his presents to her.

In the letter addressed to the media, Sukesh wrote, "It's really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news the whole of last week. It's a complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before I and Jacqueline were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way its projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it's not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case."

ALSO READ Jacqueline Fernandez makes a comeback on Instagram after intimate photos with conman Sukesh...

"I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal, I don't understand why its being bade such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was "proceedings of so called crime". It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon."

"I kindly request everyone to stop looking at this a wrong way and insist please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in any way except loving without any expectations," he concluded.

There were media reports that Jacqueline received gifts worth a Rs 10 crore from multi-millionaire conman Sukesh. The gifts reportedly included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, four Persian cats with each costing Rs 9 lakh, among others. She also received two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. She will be seen in upcoming projects 'Attack', 'Bachchan Panday', 'Cirkus' and 'Ram Setu' and Kannada action-thriller 'Vikrant Rona'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:10 PM IST