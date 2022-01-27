Jacqueline Fernandez makes a comeback on Instagram after intimate photos with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral

Days after Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement about her pictures with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, she posted a smiling photo on Instagram to mark Republic Day.

Jacqueline wished everyone with a bright smile, holding the book 'The Forest of Enchantments' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. The actress is seen donning a white kurta and with her million-dollar smile. She captioned the post, "Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳"

Earlier this month, Jacqueline had requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time, which she described as "a rough patch."

The statement read, "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it."

"It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," it continued.

Jacqueline was linked to Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Until now, she has recorded her statement thrice in front of the ED.

As per reports, Jacqueline said she was also conned by Sukesh, who claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and approached her with a film offer. Chandrasekhar had admitted to being in a relationship with Jacqueline but said that it has no connection with the case against him.

He was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket in connivance with jail officials and some associates outside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', ‘Cirkus’ and 'Ram Setu'.

She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.

