Jacqueline Fernandez turns to self-help, spiritual books amid conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy: Report

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a long time now due to her alleged past relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to several media reports, Sukesh went all out to woo Jacqueline.

Now, close friends of the actress informed India Today that Jacqueline is finding solace in spiritual and self-help books as she tackles the controversy surrounding her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Reportedly, Jacqueline has now claimed that the actor has turned towards books and exercise to help sail through the troubled times. She has also been journaling her thoughts a lot lately, added the grapevine.

She is also doing a lot of meditation and breathing exercises and is also reading a lot of Louise L Hay’s books, which talk about forgiveness and healing.

A few days back, Jacqueline released a statement requesting the media to not circulate any of her photos with Sukesh which went viral on social media.

"This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," she wrote.

Jacqueline’s name cropped up during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh. The actress was called for questioning as well.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:16 PM IST