 Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She's 'Exhausted’ Talking About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She's 'Exhausted’ Talking About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She's 'Exhausted’ Talking About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi made her breakthrough in films with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi made her breakthrough in films with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. In a new interview with Mid-Day, the actress said that she is 'exhausted' talking about SRK.

When asked if she anticipated him to be a huge superstar, she said, "Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either.”

Read Also
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Shekhar Kapur Cheated On Her: 'I Got Pregnant And...'
article-image
Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang Row: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi REACTS, says 'logo ke...
article-image

Further, she stated that she does not take fame seriously. “It's the thing I enjoy least about my profession and I find it intrusive. If I could find a way to do good work and stay anonymous outside the workplace it would be ideal for me. But that is impossible in the performing arts. yahaan jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai (what you see is what sells)."

Read Also
Inside VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Ed Sheeran's Melodious Voice As He Sings Perfect At Mannat
article-image

Suchitra has also been a part of several movies such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, Vishwa, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Odd Couple, among others. The actress also has acted in television serials like Kash-m-kash, Chunauti, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

She was also seen in the web series Guilty Minds.

Read Also
Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Is Too Preachy, Deals With Serious Identity Crisis
article-image

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She's 'Exhausted’ Talking About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Shah...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She's 'Exhausted’ Talking About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Shah...

Adhyayan Suman Was Cast In Heeramandi 2 Days Before Shoot After Getting Rejected Initially: 'Nobody...

Adhyayan Suman Was Cast In Heeramandi 2 Days Before Shoot After Getting Rejected Initially: 'Nobody...

Shehnaaz Gill Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple As Her New Single Dhup Lagdi Releases

Shehnaaz Gill Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple As Her New Single Dhup Lagdi Releases

VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets A 4, Kartik Aaryan Rated 0 From London Women; Here's Which Bollywood Celeb...

VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets A 4, Kartik Aaryan Rated 0 From London Women; Here's Which Bollywood Celeb...

'You Complete Me': Arjun Rampal Shares Romantic Birthday Post For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

'You Complete Me': Arjun Rampal Shares Romantic Birthday Post For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades