Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She's 'Exhausted’ Talking About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi made her breakthrough in films with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. In a new interview with Mid-Day, the actress said that she is 'exhausted' talking about SRK.

When asked if she anticipated him to be a huge superstar, she said, "Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either.”

Further, she stated that she does not take fame seriously. “It's the thing I enjoy least about my profession and I find it intrusive. If I could find a way to do good work and stay anonymous outside the workplace it would be ideal for me. But that is impossible in the performing arts. yahaan jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai (what you see is what sells)."

Suchitra has also been a part of several movies such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, Vishwa, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Odd Couple, among others. The actress also has acted in television serials like Kash-m-kash, Chunauti, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

She was also seen in the web series Guilty Minds.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead.