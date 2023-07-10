Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Shekhar Kapur Cheated On Her: 'I Got Pregnant And...'

Actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about her relationship with Shekhar Kapur and also accused him of cheating her. Suchitra and Shekhar tied the knot in 1999 and got divorced in 2007. They have a daughter named Kaveri.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress made some shocking revelations and stated that Shekhar was 'unfaithful' to her during their marriage.

"My husband was very clear that he doesn't want his wife to act. I said, ‘Okay, no big deal.’ I was too naive, too young to understand ki jab koi kisi ko bolta hai ki kaam mat karo, wo thinking kya hai. I always had more talent than ambition so I didn't think anything would stop in my life. Though it did," Suchitra reportedly said.

The actress further said that she has learned a lot from her 'difficult and painful' marriage.

"When I got pregnant, main shadi chhod rahi thi. I was moving to the Berklee College of Music. Mujhe part scholarship mil gaya tha and I wanted to learn music. But I discovered I was pregnant. So fate has its own way of unravelling itself and unravelling your life story. So I stayed for a few years phir I was like, forget it mere se nahi hota. I remember a lot of ladies telling me, 'You’ll be finished. Just have another baby.' I said no. Maine bola tha main ja ke jhopdi mein rahungi, mujhe kuch nahi chahiye," she added.

Suchitra said that she married Shekhar when she was only 22 years old.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022.

