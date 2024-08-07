 'Stop It': Mrunal Thakur SLAMS Media Portal After Old Comment About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli Resurfaces
HomeEntertainment'Stop It': Mrunal Thakur SLAMS Media Portal After Old Comment About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli Resurfaces

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur had admitted that she was 'madly in love' with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image

Mrunal Thakur recently made a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Recently, an old comment by Mrunal stating that she was 'madly in love' with cricketer Virat Kohli resurfaced on social media.

In an Instagram post by Instant Bollywood, which is a Bollywood online network, they shared her old interview again. However, this did not go well with Mrunal and she lashed out at them. The actress commented, "@instantbollywood STOP IT OK."

Check out the comment:

Meanwhile, earlier, during the promotion of Jersey, which was based on cricket, Mrunal told ETimes that there was a time when she was 'madly in love' with Virat Kohli.

"I started liking cricket because of my brother, who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for Team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence," Thakur said.

She had also stated that Sachin Tendulkar and Viral Kohli are her favourite cricketers.

On the work front, Mrunal has Pooja Meri Jaan with Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi, Vishwambara with Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Son of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Her last release was Telugu romantic film, The Family Star, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. It was directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

