 Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur Purchases Kangana Ranaut's Father, Brother's Jodi Flat In Andheri
Mrunal Thakur has reportedly purchased a new flat in Andheri, Mumbai.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Mrunal Thakur, who is basking in the success of her Telugu film, Hi Nanna with Nani, has reportedly purchased a new flat in Andheri, Mumbai, which belongs to actress Kangana Ranaut's father, Amardeep Ranaut, and her brother's Jodi flat.

According to Zoom, Mrunal currently lives in a rented apartment at Oberoi Springs in Andheri in the B wing and will be moving to the same society but to the A wing. The actress has purchased the flat, which is situated on the 17th floor. "It is a combination of two flats previously owned by Kangana Ranaut's father and brother. The interiors are also completed, all designed according to Mrunal's preferences," added the report.

The deal reportedly has been done by Sagar Bharti, who is a well-known broker in Mumbai's western suburbs.

On the work front, Mrunal was also seen in Pippa previously, which premiered on Amazon Prime Videos. It starred Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Next, the Dhamaka actress has Telugu entertainer Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. It will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024 and is directed by Parasuram.

She also has Amar Kaushik's Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz and debutant Vikram Singh Chauhan.

