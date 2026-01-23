 'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO

'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO

British actor John Owen-Jones, best known for Phantom of the Opera, revealed his iPhone, stolen in London last August, was tracked to Shenzhen, China. Sharing a video on X, he showed the phone's Find My location before panning through a busy electronics market where a device resembling his iPhone 14 Pro Max was found. Netizens reacted with surprise at the journey.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

British actor, singer John Owen-Jones, best known for portraying Jean Valjean in Alain Boublil and the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, recently shared a video on social media revealing how his iPhone was stolen in London in August 2025 and later tracked via Find My iPhone to Shenzhen, China.

John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market

On Thursday, January 22, the 54-year-old actor took to X and wrote, "I had my iPhone stolen in London in August last year. I tracked it to Shenzhen, China. Now I’m here in Shenzhen… I may have found it in one of their ‘special’ markets…" In the video, Owen-Jones showed his phone's location on Find My in Shenzhen before panning his camera across electronics shops, where a device resembling his iPhone 14 Pro Max appeared to be on display for sale.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO
'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's What Reports Say
Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's What Reports Say
Read Also
Chinese Actor-Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan's Phone, Pushes Another To The Ground, His Agency...
article-image

Shenzhen is a global hub for refurbished and second-hand tech.

Netizens React

An X user joked, "Funny how it ends back up where it most likely started." Another added, "What a journey to track it down all the way to China!"

Another user shared a similar experience and wrote, "iPhone from my father in law was stolen last year in Las Vegas. A couple days later was tracked in a industry area out of LV. A few weeks later was tracked in China as well."

Another added, "Same here. Stolen in LA last year, now in Shenzhen. Keep getting threatening emails demanding that I allow them to unlock it."

Read Also
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: 73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen At Grammy-Winning...
article-image

"My iPad got stolen in Finland and popped up after two weeks first in Spain after and a week later in Algeria. I can track it to the exact building where it is located, but cannot do much about it," wrote another.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen...
'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen...
'Holy Sh*t India, Let's Go': Yungblud Lands In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2026, Kisses & Dances With...
'Holy Sh*t India, Let's Go': Yungblud Lands In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2026, Kisses & Dances With...
Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Hailed As 'Emotion-Packed...
Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Hailed As 'Emotion-Packed...
Cheekatilo Review: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Film Is Sleek In Craft, Sluggish In Soul
Cheekatilo Review: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Film Is Sleek In Craft, Sluggish In Soul
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 January 22 Written Update: Mihir Slaps Ranvijay For Torturing Pari,...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 January 22 Written Update: Mihir Slaps Ranvijay For Torturing Pari,...