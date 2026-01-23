'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

British actor, singer John Owen-Jones, best known for portraying Jean Valjean in Alain Boublil and the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, recently shared a video on social media revealing how his iPhone was stolen in London in August 2025 and later tracked via Find My iPhone to Shenzhen, China.

John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market

On Thursday, January 22, the 54-year-old actor took to X and wrote, "I had my iPhone stolen in London in August last year. I tracked it to Shenzhen, China. Now I’m here in Shenzhen… I may have found it in one of their ‘special’ markets…" In the video, Owen-Jones showed his phone's location on Find My in Shenzhen before panning his camera across electronics shops, where a device resembling his iPhone 14 Pro Max appeared to be on display for sale.

I had my iPhone stolen in London in August last year. I tracked it to Shenzhen, China. Now I’m here in Shenzhen…

I may have found it in one of their ‘special’ markets… pic.twitter.com/rGz0kWGkAP — John Owen-Jones (@johnowenjones) January 22, 2026

Shenzhen is a global hub for refurbished and second-hand tech.

Netizens React

An X user joked, "Funny how it ends back up where it most likely started." Another added, "What a journey to track it down all the way to China!"

Another user shared a similar experience and wrote, "iPhone from my father in law was stolen last year in Las Vegas. A couple days later was tracked in a industry area out of LV. A few weeks later was tracked in China as well."

Another added, "Same here. Stolen in LA last year, now in Shenzhen. Keep getting threatening emails demanding that I allow them to unlock it."

"My iPad got stolen in Finland and popped up after two weeks first in Spain after and a week later in Algeria. I can track it to the exact building where it is located, but cannot do much about it," wrote another.