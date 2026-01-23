 Cruz Beckham Likes Instagram Reel Mocking Mom Victoria's Alleged Inappropriate Dance At Brooklyn's Wedding - Video
Cruz Beckham liked a viral Instagram Reel mocking his mother Victoria Beckham’s alleged “inappropriate” dance at his brother Brooklyn’s wedding. The video humorously reenacts Victoria hijacking Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife, Nicola. Brooklyn previously revealed feeling humiliated by the incident and later renewed vows to replace painful memories with happier ones.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Los Angeles: Cruz Beckham has publicly acknowledged his family's ongoing rift by liking an Instagram Reel that pokes fun at his mother Victoria Beckham's alleged behaviour at his brother Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, People reports.

According to the publication, the 20-year-old musician and son of Victoria and David Beckham "hearted" a video posted by comedian and content creator Olly Hume, which jokingly reenacts a moment from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. The skit references Brooklyn's claim that his mother "hijacked" his planned first dance with his wife.

In the Reel, Hume pretends to be the wedding DJ and announces, "And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son," before playing Ginuwine's "Pony", a song widely associated with provocative dance scenes. He captioned the video with, "Interesting moves Victoria," along with hashtags related to the Beckham wedding and comedy.

Soon, netizens took notice of Cruz liking the video and called it out in the comments. "Cruz Beckham likes this tho," one user wrote, while another added, "The fact Cruz has liked this." Others praised him for having a sense of humor about the situation.

The video references Brooklyn Beckham's recent Instagram post, in which he broke his silence about his estrangement from his parents. In the statement, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria interrupted his planned first dance with Nicola.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn wrote. He claimed that singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was supposed to be his dance with Nicola, but instead, Victoria was waiting there. Brooklyn further alleged that his mother danced "very inappropriately" with him in front of the guests.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, according to the schedule, I was supposed to have my romantic dance with my wife--but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me," he continued.

"I never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he added.

Brooklyn also revealed that he and Nicola renewed their vows in August 2025, saying they wanted to replace painful wedding memories with new ones that bring them "joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment." "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," he wrote, referring to the couple's August 2025 vow renewal, which came over three years after they first wed in Palm Beach, Florida, according to People.

