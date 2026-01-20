 Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife
Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham, born January 9, 1995, in New York, is an American actress, billionaire heiress, and celebrity known as Brooklyn Beckham’s wife. Daughter of investor Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner Peltz, she grew up amid wealth and fashion, gaining early exposure to the spotlight, while also building her own Hollywood career and global recognition.

Amertha Rangankara, January 20, 2026
Image: Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham is an American actress, billionaire heiress, and celebrity personality best known today as the wife of British public figure Brooklyn Beckham. She has carved her own path in Hollywood while also becoming a global name through her high‑profile marriage.

Born on January 9, 1995, in Westchester County, New York, Nicola is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, a billionaire investor and founding partner of Trian Fund Management, and Claudia Heffner Peltz, a former model. Growing up amid business and fashion elites gave her early exposure to the spotlight.

Nicola began acting as a child and has appeared in several films and television projects. She gained recognition for her role as Katara in “The Last Airbender” (2010) and later appeared in the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014) franchise, among other roles.

In April 2022, Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of football legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, in a lavish ceremony at her family’s Palm Beach estate. The wedding was a global media event, blending Hollywood glamour with British celebrity culture.

Despite intense public interest, Nicola has largely kept a low profile on social media and in interviews, focusing instead on her career and personal life. The couple renewed their vows in a more private setting in 2025, though recent years have seen headlines around tensions between the Beckhams and Nicola’s role in the family.

While much of the media discourse around Nicola centers on her marriage and high‑society background, she continues to develop her craft as an actress and pursue her own identity beyond being a celebrity spouse.

