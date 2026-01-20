Meet Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham's 'Weird' Girlfriend Who Is Older To Him By 10 Years; David & Victoria Adore Her

By: Aanchal C | January 20, 2026
Jackie Apostel is the girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, placing her in the spotlight alongside one of the world’s most famous families
She is a talented songwriter, passionate about the music industry, and has been based in London as she works on her craft
Jackie has a multicultural background, with German and Brazilian roots, adding an international flair to her creative pursuits
In 2020, Jackie released her EP titled “The Reformation,” showcasing her musical abilities to a wider audience
By 2022, she announced on Instagram that she would step away from releasing music as an artist, hinting at a possible shift in her career focus
Jackie’s relationship with Cruz appears to be serious; she has made appearances in Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary and is a regular guest at Beckham family events and fashion shows
Her growing presence in the Beckham family’s inner circle has made her a notable figure in celebrity and fashion circles alike
