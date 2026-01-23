 Janhvi Kapoor LIKES Instagram Reel Shading Nicola Peltz As Beckham Feud Rekindles Her Past Drama With Ex-BF Anwar Hadid's Family
Janhvi Kapoor grabbed attention after liking an Instagram reel linked to the Beckham family feud. The controversy follows Brooklyn Beckham's explosive claims accusing David and Victoria of emotional manipulation and disrespect toward wife Nicola Peltz. Amid the feud, Janhvi liked a reel alleging Nicola has a pattern of causing family rifts, referencing her past tensions with the Hadid family.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Nicola Peltz | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's social media activity grabbed attention after she liked an Instagram reel linked to the high-profile Beckham family feud. The controversy erupted after Nicola Peltz's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, made explosive allegations against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, on social media, accusing them of years of emotional manipulation, public humiliation, and pressure that allegedly continued even after his marriage. Brooklyn also claimed that his wife faced repeated disrespect from his family.

Amid the ongoing feud, Janhvi liked an Instagram reel shading Nicola, which alleged that Nicola has a 'pattern' of causing rifts within families. The post also referenced her past relationship with Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid's brother, claiming that tensions had reportedly emerged within the Hadid family during their relationship, to the extent that Anwar allegedly distanced himself from his family at the time.

An Instagram page called Waking Up To Narcissism wrote, "Before Brooklyn Beckham, there was Anwar Hadid and a pattern that didn’t go unnoticed at the time especially by his mother, Yolanda. When Nicola Peltz began dating Anwar, she appeared deeply embedded in the Hadid family just like the Beckhams at the beginning (love bombing of partner and family). Public outings, family holidays, social media praise and close proximity to Yolanda, Gigi, and Bella painted the picture of harmony."

