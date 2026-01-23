 BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Tickets SOLD OUT In A Blink During The Pre-Sale, More Concert Dates Added: Check Here
BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Tickets SOLD OUT In A Blink During The Pre-Sale, More Concert Dates Added: Check Here

BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Tickets SOLD OUT In A Blink During The Pre-Sale, More Concert Dates Added: Check Here

BTS’ Arirang world tour has kicked off with massive momentum, as all three South Korea shows at Goyang Stadium sold out within hours during presale. BigHit Music confirmed added dates in North America, Tampa and Stanford due to overwhelming demand. The tour marks BTS’ first world tour since 2022 and spans 81 shows globally.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

If you thought BTS couldn't get any bigger, think again! RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are officially back, and they're taking over the world with their highly anticipated World Tour Arirang 2026-2027. The excitement reached fever pitch as soon as tickets dropped, and within hours, every single seat for the first three shows in Goyang, South Korea, was completely sold out.

BTS World Tour Arirang tickets sold out in South Korea

On Thursday, January 22, BTS launched pre-ticket sales for their world tour, marking their first major global run since their 2022 hiatus for military service. BigHit Music (BTS Agency) confirmed that all three April dates at Goyang Stadium, April 9, 11, and 12, sold out during the ARMY membership pre-sale.

article-image

The global ticket war was so intense that millions of ARMYs flooded the booking sites, causing digital queues and even leading some die-hard fans to travel to South Korea for lightning-fast internet, as reported by Reuters.

New shows added in North American leg

The frenzy didn't stop at just South Korea. International tickets for other major cities in America began vanishing just as quickly, with fans around the world fighting for a seat at what's shaping up to be the biggest K-pop tour ever.

In fact, the demand was so overwhelming that BigHit Music took to X (formerly Twitter) on January 23 to announce two new North American dates, one each in Tampa and Stanford.

article-image

The North American additions include April 28 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium (joining April 25 and 26) and May 19 at Stanford Stadium (joining April 16 and 17). Pre-sales for these new dates will start on January 23, with general ticketing the next day.

Check it out below:

About BTS World Tour 2026-2027

The expanded BTS World Tour now boasts a whopping 81 shows across 34 cities in 2026-2027, making it the largest K-pop world tour to date. After the sold-out shows in Goyang, BTS will take the stage at Tokyo Dome, then continue across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

article-image

This world tour coincides with the band's new album, Arirang, set to drop on March 20, marking their return after three years and nine months. For ARMY and K-pop fans everywhere, the "Arirang" era has clearly arrived, and it's shaping up to be historic.

