 BTS Unveils ARIRANG's 1st Album Cover With Hidden Voice Messages: Jungkook Says, 'Excited About The Future'
K-pop mega boy band BTS unveiled the first album cover for their fifth studio album ARIRANG on January 19. The greyscale design features seven tuxedo-clad silhouettes with hidden voice messages from each member. Jungkook said he’s “excited about the future.” The album drops March 20 and includes 14 tracks.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

ARMYs, the comeback countdown just got even more real. With BTS inching closer to their long-awaited return, the mega group has been dropping something new almost every day, and the latest update is pure fan service. On January 19, BigHit Music (BTS Agency) finally revealed the first official cover of BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG, and it’s already sending the fandom into detective mode.

Inside BTS' first ARIRANG album cover

The newly released cover keeps things mysterious. Designed in a textured greyscale palette, it features the album title "ARIRANG" stamped boldly in uppercase letters. The minimalism feels deliberate, setting a serious, almost cinematic tone for what’s to come.

article-image

Look closer and you'll spot silhouettes of all seven members, each dressed in tuxedos. Their faces are hidden, but ARMYs were quick to decode the formation. From left to right, the back row silhouettes appear to be Jimin, j-hope, SUGA and V, while the front row features Jungkook, RM and Jin.

Hidden voice messages from BTS

Just when fans thought the visuals were the main attraction, the boy group added a surprise twist. Clicking on each figure unlocks a personal voice message from that member, making the album cover interactive.

Vocalist and dancer of the group, Jimin stated, "Hi! BTS will be back on 20 March with the 5th album, Arirang.

article-image

Golden maknae Jungkook shared an emotional glimpse into their process: "We shared our feelings with each other as we completed the album, including how much we missed you, how much we value you and how excited we are about the future."

Reflecting on the sound and identity of the record, lead dancer and rapper J-hope explained, "While working on this album, we thought about what kind of music and stories would be the most BTS-like."

BTS leader RM hinted at the album's lasting impact, saying, "We hope ARIRANG of BTS will be an album that transcends time and generations and sticks with you for a long, long time."

Rapper SUGA revealed the scale of the project: "After many conversations we made a 14 tracks album that captures the stories of seven of us."

Eldest member and vocalist Jin thanked fans, saying, "Thanks for always being by our side. What is your ARIRANG?"

Meanwhile, singer-visual V added, "This is our full group album as a group in 3 years and 9 months; we spend a lot of time thinking about the group roots and identity."

All about BTS' comeback on March 20

BigHit Music had earlier confirmed on January 16 at 12 AM KST that ARIRANG will be BTS’ fifth full-length album, scheduled for release on March 20 at 1 PM KST. Pre-orders opened the same day at 11 AM KST.

The album will arrive in multiple formats: Rooted in Korea Ver., Rooted in Music Ver., Living Legend Ver., Weverse Album Ver., a 7-member version, and standard vinyls, making it one of BTS’ most ambitious physical releases yet. The album will feature 14 tracks.

article-image

The group also shared a video message on Apple Music, opening with their iconic "We are BTS." RM added, "We are so excited to share our new album Arirang," as the members asked fans for continued love and support.

About world tour

Adding to the album excitement, BTS recently announced their 2026 world tour, marking their return to the global stage after a nearly four-year hiatus. The group will embark on one of the biggest tours of their career in April, covering 34 regions across five continents with 79 shows in 2026-2027, with an immersive 360-degree stage.

