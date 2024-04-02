 'Stayed With 9 Pyschopaths, Survived On Eggs & Bread': Nora Fatehi On Her Initial Days In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Stayed With 9 Pyschopaths, Survived On Eggs & Bread': Nora Fatehi On Her Initial Days In Mumbai

'Stayed With 9 Pyschopaths, Survived On Eggs & Bread': Nora Fatehi On Her Initial Days In Mumbai

Nora Fatehi recently opened up on her traumatic experience of her initial days in Mumbai.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Rising to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss, Nora Fatehi has now become a household name globally. The actress, who recently gained attention for her role in the film 'Madgaon Express,' reflected on her challenging journey in Mumbai during her early days in the city.

In a recent conversation with Masheable, Nora disclosed that she arrived in India with only 5000 rupees and had no concept of what a 1000-dollar bill looked like. She recounted living in a 3BHK apartment with nine other girls, sharing a bedroom with two of them. Nora described these roommates as 'psychopaths' and admitted that memories of those days still haunt her, saying, ''I lived with nine psychopaths in a three BHK apartment where I shared the room with two other girls. During my stay there, I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I am still traumatised.”

Read Also
Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph In Red Hot Saree In Latest Photoshoot
article-image
Read Also
Throwback Thursday: When Nora Fatehi Was SLAPPED, Pulled By Hair By Co-Star In Bangladesh
article-image

Additionally, Nora highlighted the exploitation faced by newcomers in the industry by agencies, citing instances where her agency deducted significant amounts in the name of commissions, leaving her with meager salaries. She disclosed surviving on a diet of eggs and bread during that time.

Nora had previously addressed similar issues in 2019, revealing that she had only 3000 rupees per week to sustain herself. She described it as a 'rough phase' but mentioned that she managed to navigate through the week wisely.

On the professional front, while Nora has been associated with successful projects like Stree, ABCD, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Rocky Handsome, her recent role in Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture, 'Madgaon Express,' has been receiving widespread acclaim.

Read Also
Nora Fatehi Birthday: From Working In Hookah Lounge To Being An Entrepreneur, Unknown Facts Of The...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vikrant Massey Birthday: From Broken But Beautiful To 12th Fail, Actor's Must Watch Movies & Web...

Vikrant Massey Birthday: From Broken But Beautiful To 12th Fail, Actor's Must Watch Movies & Web...

'Stayed With 9 Pyschopaths, Survived On Eggs & Bread': Nora Fatehi On Her Initial Days In Mumbai

'Stayed With 9 Pyschopaths, Survived On Eggs & Bread': Nora Fatehi On Her Initial Days In Mumbai

Who Is Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Neelam Upadhyay? Know All About Siddharth Chopra's Wife-To-Be

Who Is Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Neelam Upadhyay? Know All About Siddharth Chopra's Wife-To-Be

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Gets 'Rokafied' With GF Neelam Upadhyaya, Couple Shares First...

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Gets 'Rokafied' With GF Neelam Upadhyaya, Couple Shares First...

Here's What Made Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Keep Their Relationship Private For 13 Long Years

Here's What Made Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Keep Their Relationship Private For 13 Long Years