'Stayed With 9 Pyschopaths, Survived On Eggs & Bread': Nora Fatehi On Her Initial Days In Mumbai

Rising to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss, Nora Fatehi has now become a household name globally. The actress, who recently gained attention for her role in the film 'Madgaon Express,' reflected on her challenging journey in Mumbai during her early days in the city.

In a recent conversation with Masheable, Nora disclosed that she arrived in India with only 5000 rupees and had no concept of what a 1000-dollar bill looked like. She recounted living in a 3BHK apartment with nine other girls, sharing a bedroom with two of them. Nora described these roommates as 'psychopaths' and admitted that memories of those days still haunt her, saying, ''I lived with nine psychopaths in a three BHK apartment where I shared the room with two other girls. During my stay there, I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I am still traumatised.”

Additionally, Nora highlighted the exploitation faced by newcomers in the industry by agencies, citing instances where her agency deducted significant amounts in the name of commissions, leaving her with meager salaries. She disclosed surviving on a diet of eggs and bread during that time.

Nora had previously addressed similar issues in 2019, revealing that she had only 3000 rupees per week to sustain herself. She described it as a 'rough phase' but mentioned that she managed to navigate through the week wisely.

On the professional front, while Nora has been associated with successful projects like Stree, ABCD, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Rocky Handsome, her recent role in Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture, 'Madgaon Express,' has been receiving widespread acclaim.