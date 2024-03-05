Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph In Red Hot Saree In Latest Photoshoot

By: Sachin T | March 05, 2024
Actress Nora Fatehi oozed oomph in a red saree in her latest photos on Instagram
The actress flaunted her curves in a red modernised saree with ruffles all over
Nora tied her hair in a wavy ponytail and kept her makeup to the minimum to draw attention to her outfit
Nora was last seen in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, and the film was tagged as India's first extreme sports action film
She will be next seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express
Besides, she also has Sajid Khan's 100% and Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar in her kitty
