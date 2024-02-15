Throwback Thursday: When Nora Fatehi Was SLAPPED, Pulled By Hair By Co-Star In Bangladesh

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has made it big in showbiz today, but her journey in the industry has not been a cakewalk. The actress had once revealed how she was humiliated by a co-star during her initial days who had slapped her and assaulted her during a shoot in Bangladesh.

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Nora had recalled how she got into a nasty fight with her co-star during the shoot of her 2014 film 'Roar: Tiger of the Sunderbans'.

Without taking names, she had stated that she was the one who first slapped her co-star as he had misbehaved with her. However, he did not take it lightly, and instead, he turned around and slapped Nora back.

"I slapped him again and he pulled my hair. We ended up having a big fight. The director had to intervene and pull us apart," she had shared, recalling the horrifying incident.

While the actress laughed it off while narrating the incident, she admitted that she was traumatised at the time it happened, but decided to maintain her stance.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in the much-hyped film, Crakk, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 23. It also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in key roles. The film is being touted as the first-ever 'extreme sports action film' in India.

Besides, she will also be a part of Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as Sajid Khan's directorial comeback, 100%.